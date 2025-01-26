The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders with a commanding 55-23 victory, improving their record to 10 wins in their last 14 matchups. Despite questions about Jalen Hurts’ physical condition, the quarterback proved his resilience, excelling while playing with a knee brace. After the critical NFL win, Saquon Barkley delivered powerful remarks about his season aspirations, issuing a bold warning to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

“The goal isn’t just getting there, the goal is to win“ stated Saquon Barkley at Fox. Showing that the goal of the Philadelphia Eagles is not only to reach the Super Bowl but also to win it by sending a strong message to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills as they know that, should they reach the Super Bowl, they should expect a very competitive and ambitious team that has already proven to be very consistent thanks to their winning mentality

Saquon Barkley played a pivotal role in securing this victory, demonstrating his experience and maturity by prioritizing the team’s success over personal achievements. Adding to the narrative, Barkley will celebrate his 28th birthday on February 9, coinciding with his appearance in Super Bowl LIX. This milestone underscores both his extraordinary career and his unwavering dedication to delivering excellence on football’s biggest stage.

The Philadelphia Eagles must prepare to face either Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most consistent teams this season, or the Buffalo Bills, who have also showcased impressive form throughout the regular season and playoffs. Jalen Hurts will have valuable time to recover from his knee issue, which will undoubtedly benefit the team heading into the Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024.

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the favorites to win Super Bowl LIX?

With the Eagles’ Super Bowl opponent yet to be decided, many fans are debating whether Philadelphia should be considered the favorite to win Super Bowl LIX. This largely depends on the matchup, as facing the Kansas City Chiefs would make it challenging to label either team as clear favorites.

Both squads have displayed remarkable consistency throughout the season and feature game-changing players like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, making it a potential clash of titans.

However, if the Eagles face the Buffalo Bills, they might hold a slight edge as favorites, given their unbeaten record against Buffalo since 2011, when they last lost 31-24. Additionally, the Eagles have proven their ability to thrive without relying on any single player. While Jalen Hurts’ absences have impacted the team at times, they were never definitive, showcasing the Eagles’ depth and resilience across the roster.