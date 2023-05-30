The future is still a bit uncertain for Tom Brady after his retirement from football. Not because he doesn’t have many options, but for exactly the opposite. He has been linked to multiple potential jobs that he wants to do.

His broadcasting career seems to be a lock after signing a huge contract with Fox a while ago. However, there are some doubts regarding his effective start in that activity. If all goes according to what’s expected, the 2024 season should be the date.

Brady has recently been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders too. The former quarterback reached an agreement with Mark Davis to be a minority owner, something that sparked a lot of opinions. An interesting comment was made by historic Cowboys signal-caller Troy Aikman.

Troy Aikman thinks Tom Brady could play for the Raiders

There are some filters that Brady must go through before being a part owner of the Raiders officially. That’s nothing else than receiving the approval of the league. The other franchises might want some reassurance that he is not coming back to play for his new team, but that is uncertain. Aikman is among those people who think that Brady could actually play for Las Vegas.

“Maybe he would be involved to the point where he’s actually suiting up. I don’t wanna speak for Tom, but I wouldn’t rule anything out. He obviously has a relationship with the head coach, he knows the offense, he’ll keep himself in great shape. I would bet that nothing’s off the table, as far as what may occur during the season, or what Tom’s role may be. I think he’s done playing, but you just never know”, the Hall of Famer said in an interview with TMZ Sports.