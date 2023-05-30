Everything is prepared for Tom Brady to start his path as FOX Sports’ main football analyst. The former quarterback is set to begin his broadcasting career in fall of 2024, but an NFL producer has an interesting and honest take on the matter that could change the network’s plans.

An era has come to an end in the NFL. Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2022 season, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football. It appears unlikely that he will make a comeback this time, despite rumors suggesting a potential move to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady agreed terms with FOX Sports to be their main NFL analyst once he retired. This deal is set to begin in fall of 2024, but there are rumors going on about the possibility of him not joining the network for the next ten years they thought he would.

NFL producer shares honest take on Brady’s broadcasting future

Everyone knew that once Tom Brady decided to retire, every network would be interested in signing him as football analyst. His experience would be key in every broadcast, so that’s why FOX Sports didn’t hesitate to offer him a 10-year, $375 million deal.

The network thought that Brady would start his broadcastin career this year, but the former quarterback asked them to start in fall of 2024. The legend wants to spend more time with his children and not think about football for a time.

As time goes by, that date gets closer. However, an NFL producer has hinted that Brady could be ending this deal before it even starts. When asked about Tom’s broadcasting career, Fred Gaudelli shared that he was really surprised about it.

Look, I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know Tom, but I’ve been in meetings with Tom for over 20 years. And while he definitely knew our team, I never heard him express any interest in being an analyst. I knew he was beginning to dabble in media. He had the TB Times, where he had these cartoons after games that he’d have his staff put together that were really pretty fun and somewhat innovative. And then you could see him dipping more into media, but I saw him more like Peyton [Manning], a media mogul and kind of doing it on his terms. Like I said, I never got the impression once that being in a booth and doing what we were doing was something that appealed to him. It doesn’t mean it didn’t, I just never had that interaction with him where he was curious about what we were doing or how we were doing it and what our lives were like or what the process was like. So I was surprised. Fred Gaudelli for the New York Post.

Recently, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding Brady’s future. With Jimmy Garoppolo almost out of the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone thinks that TB12 could be tempted to return to play for the AFC West squad, which could also compromise his broadcasting future even more.