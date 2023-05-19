The NFL will not have Tom Brady playing after over two decades of continuous success. He was still performing at a high level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although he decided to retire after the 2022 season.

His presence continues generating a lot of interest even from teams. He was rumored to come back from retirement to finally play for the Miami Dolphins when he gave an open answer to a question about that topic. He is also linked to the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential minority owner.

Brady is the best player in the history of the sport winning the Super Bowl seven times, so his words should always be listened. His experience could provide great insight to anyone in the league, especially rookie quarterbacks. That’s what he did this time with the four highest drafted prospects at the position this year.

Brady gives inspiring message to rookie quarterbacks

The context of this chat with the signal-callers was a lunch to discuss about entrepreneurship as well as brand building. This meeting took place at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s house and musician Travis Scott was also part of it, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It was a noticeable gathering considering who were the quarterbacks invited. Those were Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. The rookies were selected with picks 1, 2, 4 and 33, respectively. However, Brady made emphasis precisely on that note reminding them he was drafted with just the 199th overall selection in 1999.

“Going in the second round. In the end, that’s not really that big of a deal. Going first overall in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great! You got an opportunity. You’re probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period. But I was drafted 199 and I just outlasted everybody. There’s another me back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, ‘Hey, I’m good. I won three Super Bowls, I’m good.’“, Brady says in a video posted by Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football.