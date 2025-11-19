Cowboys make something clear about the future of Prescott’s key weapon in Dallas

For the first time in a long while, there’s a real sense of excitement surrounding the Dallas Cowboys. Even though Dak Prescott’s squad currently sits in second place in the division, the future looks promising — especially on the offensive side of the ball.

During last offseason, the arrival of George Pickens was finalized, and it was undeniably a much-needed upgrade for America’s Team. In fact, Brian Schottenheimer stated that the plan is to keep the wide receiver in the franchise for many years to come.

“Sign me up. I mean, what do you say?” Schottenheimer said Tuesday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Those two guys [Pickens and CeeDee Lamb], I just love their relationship, man. I love the firepower that they give us. That’s one of those games where you never know which one it’s going to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Some games it’s both of them. Some games it’s one of them, and again, like I said, I pinch myself at times. Because when you’re talking about you’re Dak [Prescott] or the play caller, like myself, you’re like, ‘OK, if we do this, which way do I throw it to? I like that matchup, but wow, that one is pretty good, too.’ That’s real. I’m very in favor of George having a long-term future with us.”

George Pickens #3 and CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Pickens’ impact on the Cowboys’ offense

George Pickens has proven to be a sensational addition to the Dallas Cowboys offense this season, quickly establishing himself as a primary deep threat for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys have a clear reason to keep moving forward in the NFL

Through 10 games, Pickens has recorded 58 receptions for a total of 908 receiving yards, giving him a robust average of 15.7 yards per catch. He leads the team with seven receiving touchdowns, already marking his highest touchdown total in a single season.

Advertisement

The dynamic connection with Prescott has been on full display, notably during the recent win against the Raiders where Pickens hauled in nine catches for 144 yards and a score, solidifying his role as one of the league’s most productive wide receivers.

Will Pickens remain a Cowboy next season?

Pickens is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated they can afford to keep him. They have the options of signing him to a long-term contract or using the Franchise Tag to secure him for the next year.

Advertisement