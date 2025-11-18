Trending topics:
Cowboys have a clear reason to keep moving forward in the NFL

Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Raiders convincingly and continue to move forward steadily this NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.
© Candice Ward/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Amid a turbulent week marked by off-field issues, the Dallas Cowboys traveled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Dak Prescott showed why he aims to establish himself as one of the best at his position, leading his team to another victory this NFL season.

It’s been a difficult few days for America’s Team following the passing of Marshawn Kneeland. However, Prescott chose to carry on his former teammate’s legacy within the franchise, stating that from now on they will approach every game with the same attitude Kneeland embodied.

“Obviously, coming out there tonight and playing with the style that he played with, the intensity, the effort, the finish, super proud of the guys,” the QB said via ESPN. “This doesn’t put a cap on it. We’re going to continue to move forward, shining a light on Marshawn and carrying his legacy. And we need to play like this every week moving forward. He’ll always be with us.

The Cowboys managed to take care of business with a 33–16 final score, and in doing so, they remain determined not to lose ground on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys

Osa Odighizuwa #97 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Schottenheimer’s emotion

Emotions are running high within the Cowboys after the recent news regarding Kneeland, and one of those who spoke about it was head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was visibly emotional following the game against the Raiders.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some tears when I first put this shirt on, as you can imagine,” Schottenheimer said to the press. “But more than anything, I know Marshawn was looking down on us, and we wanted to make him proud. And I think we did that.”

Brian Schottenheimer

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys.

Chasing the playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a critical and demanding stretch of their schedule as they fight to secure a spot in the playoffs. Their path is immediately tested by a tough sequence of three games: first, they host the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a high-stakes home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They conclude this difficult run with a road trip to face the Detroit Lions. To successfully make their playoff push, the Cowboys must navigate this challenging slate, which includes two Super Bowl contenders, by capitalizing on their home advantage and relying on strong performances from their core players.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
