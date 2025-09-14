Cowboys’ Jerry Jones gets real about what they need to do around Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to keep their challenges under control following the recent addition of Dak Prescott. Coming off a narrow 40-37 victory over the New York Giants, the Cowboys have evened their record at 1-1. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones knows exactly what needs to be done to maximize the impact of his franchise quarterback.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who has faced growing scrutiny over the Prescott trade, emphasized his careful, strategic approach to roster management.

“We’ve got some real talent on our roster. You can’t keep all of those players under our (salary cap) system,” he said via 105.3 The Fan. “You have to make some decisions. One of the things I pride myself in, even though I’m criticized for dragging a negotiation out, is that you need to see the wreck when it’s coming or see the event when it’s coming.”

“When we signed Dak Prescott, we knew that we were going to have to be very judicious moving forward to build a roster around Prescott that gives us a chance to win the Super Bowl,” Jones added. His remarks underline the balance the Cowboys are trying to strike between short-term success and long-term sustainability under the salary cap.

Regarding contract negotiations, Jones and the Cowboys recently extended left guard Tyler Smith, a Pro Bowl selection, to a six-year, $96 million deal. Several other Cowboys players have also secured extensions in recent months, including Jake Ferguson, DaRon Bland, Osa Odighizuwa, and Hunter Luepke, highlighting the team’s focus on stability and retaining key contributors.

Jones confirmed to the media that the Cowboys reached an agreement to add veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. “He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us,” Jones said. Clowney joined the Cowboys after playing last season with the Carolina Panthers, bringing experience and versatility to the defensive front.

Clowney was once regarded as one of the top pass-rushing prospects in college football. While his NFL career has been uneven, he enters his 12th season with three Pro Bowl selections, offering leadership and situational impact for a Cowboys defense looking to compete at a high level.

The Cowboys’ mix of emerging stars like Tyler Smith and experienced veterans such as Clowney reflects a deliberate strategy to surround Prescott with talent and depth. The moves demonstrate that Jones is focused not only on immediate wins but also on building a roster capable of sustained success in the NFC.

Jones’ approach highlights the challenge of managing a modern NFL roster. With a marquee quarterback like Prescott, the combination of careful contract management, smart acquisitions, and strategic planning will determine whether the Cowboys can turn potential into a championship-contending team.