Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys have signed Micah Parsons’ replacement: ‘He’ll help us’

Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys were going to be better off without Micah Parsons. The Cowboys have allowed 63 points in two games and even if they are 1-1, not having the linebacker has left the team with a serious pass rushing problem. Well not anymore, as the franchise owner has revealed the Lone Star have signed a new pass rusher.

Jerry Jones confirmed to the media that the team reached an agreement to bring veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney’s services to the team. “He’ll add some real depth. He’s very credible. He’ll help us,” Jones said. Clowney was a free agent after playing for the Carolina Panthers last season.

Clowney was once touted as one of the best pass rushing prospects in college. His NFL career didn’t turn out to be that way, but he is entering his 12th year and he does have three Pro Bowls to his name.

Clowney might not be Parsons, but he is in fact credible

Jones’ words of Clowney being credible are true. While he never turned into the elite talent everyone thought he’d be, Clowney does know how to be a nightmare for opposing tackles. He still gets to the quarterback. In 2023, he got 9.5 sacks with the Ravens. Last season, he grabbed 5.5 sacks to his name on a subpar defense.

When the Cowboys traded away Parsons, they brought Kenny Clark as part of the deal. While the defensive tackle is really good on run-blocking duties, the Cowboys needed a guy to get to the opposing quarterback. Clowney could very well be the one to step up.

Cowboys are overachieving

The season is very young and the Cowboys are 1-1, but that might be considered very positive for this team. The Cowboys appointed Brian Schottenheimer as head coach with no previous experience, traded away their best player in Micah Parsons, got rid of a 1,000-yard running back in Rico Dowdle, have allowed 63 points in two weeks, but are 1-1 and both games have been close.

In the end, any Cowboy fan would take that, especially when considering that both games were against divisional rivals. The offense has looked good, now they get a pass rusher, and it’s on to Week 3.