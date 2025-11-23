Jerry Jones has a very important decision to make in the coming months. After the spectacular trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire George Pickens, the big question is whether he will give him a contract extension or not.

The star wide receiver is in the final year of his rookie deal and, thanks to his impressive numbers in the 2025 season, there’s no doubt he will be the most coveted free agent heading into 2026.

If the Dallas Cowboys want to keep him as one of their cornerstones alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to remain Super Bowl contenders, everything suggests that Jones will have to put at least $35 million per season on the table. Another tough negotiation with agent David Mulugheta could be looming after what happened with Micah Parsons.

Will Cowboys give George Pickens a contract extension?

Jerry Jones has said he is very interested in giving George Pickens a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys and that the fact his agent is the same as Micah Parsons’ would not interfere with the talks. The owner seems willing to negotiate once again with David Mulugheta.

Who is new star player for Cowboys at wide receiver position?

George Pickens has sparked a big debate about who the star of the Dallas Cowboys is at the wide receiver position. That spot seemed completely reserved for CeeDee Lamb, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers player looks like a true WR1.

Is George Pickens a free agent next season?

Yes. George Pickens is a free agent next season and will be the most coveted wide receiver on the market. The money benchmark seems very clear. The star player does not appear willing to accept less than names like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or CeeDee Lamb. $35 million per year could be the starting point.

Will Cowboys add George Pickens as their player for 2026 season?

Everything seems to indicate that the Cowboys will make an offer to George Pickens to keep him on the team, but a report from Clarence Hill Jr. warns that the recent indiscipline in Las Vegas could be a key factor in the negotiations.

“Pickens did not make the team bus in Vegas. I saw it in real time. I asked before game. Cowboys lied about it. They had big game and they won. No big deal now. This will be brought up when it’s time talk contract. Just wait. Nobody will be laughing it off then.”

If Jerry Jones uses Pickens’ off-the-field behavior as leverage, that could lead the wide receiver to prefer testing free agency, since many teams would be interested in making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

