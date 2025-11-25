Trending topics:
Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco, face the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving matchup.

By Matías Persuh

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Amy Kontras/Getty ImagesIsiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Dallas next Thursday for Thanksgiving to face the surging Cowboys. Patrick Mahomes will look to replicate his performance against the Colts and hopes to have Isiah Pacheco available for this crucial game.

In a recent conversation with the media, the coach delivered good news to his quarterback. Although he is still recovering from a knee injury, all signs indicate that the running back will be able to play at AT&T Stadium.

“We’ll see how he does today. But we’ll get him in there. He’ll play,” Charles Goldman reported via his official X account. This is a significant upgrade for the Chiefs’ offense as they look to maintain their winning streak.

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
