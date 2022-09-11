Dallas Cowboys play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Sunday Night Football Week 1 of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Sunday Night Football Week 1 game of the 2022-2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). Tom Brady's first game in what could be his last season, again. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV 7-day free trial.

Big game for the Cowboys, similar to the 2021 season where they had to open the season with a loss against the Buccaneers. But now things are different since the team will have to play at home and that is advantageous.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are destined to seek another ring for Tom Brady, but the team must strengthen their defensive line if they want to go far in 2022. This game will be the first big test for the Bucs.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys must prove much more in 2022 than last year, they are good at winning games at home but they still have trouble winning on the road. In 2021 the Cowboys won 12 games and lost just five. During the 2022 Playoffs the Cowboys lost to the 49ers 17-23.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with Tom Brady, they have a good offensive line that is still intact after 2021 with a few additions. Their defensive line is also still intact, plus their goal is to protect Brady during every play since an injury could take Brady out for the rest of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 1 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NBC, NBCSports, NBC App.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.15 moneyline that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record overall but the visitors won a recent game against them. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.72 moneyline. The totals are offered at 50.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 1 game is: Buccaneers -2.5.

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys +2.5 / 2.15 Totals 50.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 / 1.72

* Odds via BetMGM.