Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties

Dan Campbell didn’t hesitate to make a major adjustment after last week’s disappointing loss. The Detroit Lions head coach confirmed he took over offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton. “It was honest, he and I, and we were good,” Campbell said. “I told him, ‘I need ya, but I feel like this is something that I’m gonna do.’”

The move came after signs of disconnect between Morton and the players. Reporters noticed Campbell holding the play sheet and communicating directly through the headset during the Lions’ latest game. As Mike Garafolo wrote, “Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible.”

At halftime, Campbell told FOX, “It’s just a changeup, we wanted to mix things up. Everyone is still involved.” Despite the shift, he emphasized Morton’s importance to the team. “John is vital to me,” Campbell explained. “He’s all team, man. That’s all he cares about. He just wants to win.”

Lions offense comes alive under Campbell’s call

The results spoke volumes. In Campbell’s first game calling plays, the Lions exploded for 44 points, 226 rushing yards, and 320 passing yards, totaling 546 yards of offense in a 44–22 win over the Washington Commanders. It was a dominant showing that immediately reignited optimism in Detroit.

While the win came against a Washington team missing quarterback Jayden Daniels, the offensive rhythm was undeniable. The Lions looked confident, creative, and balanced, everything they’d been missing in recent weeks. Campbell’s influence was clear from the opening drive.

Detroit’s expectations remain high. Campbell’s willingness to adapt and take control could be exactly what this team needs to push deeper into January. And if the offense keeps rolling like this, it might be hard to hand the play sheet back.