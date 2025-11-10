Trending topics:
NFL

Dan Campbell explains why he took over Lions’ play-calling duties

Dan Campbell made a bold move that’s already changing the Detroit Lions’ offense, and it caught everyone’s attention. After a frustrating loss last week, the head coach took matters into his own hands, and the results were hard to ignore.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit.
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesDan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit.

Dan Campbell didn’t hesitate to make a major adjustment after last week’s disappointing loss. The Detroit Lions head coach confirmed he took over offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton. “It was honest, he and I, and we were good,” Campbell said. “I told him, ‘I need ya, but I feel like this is something that I’m gonna do.’”

The move came after signs of disconnect between Morton and the players. Reporters noticed Campbell holding the play sheet and communicating directly through the headset during the Lions’ latest game. As Mike Garafolo wrote, “Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible.”

At halftime, Campbell told FOX, “It’s just a changeup, we wanted to mix things up. Everyone is still involved.” Despite the shift, he emphasized Morton’s importance to the team. “John is vital to me,” Campbell explained. “He’s all team, man. That’s all he cares about. He just wants to win.”

Advertisement

Lions offense comes alive under Campbell’s call

The results spoke volumes. In Campbell’s first game calling plays, the Lions exploded for 44 points, 226 rushing yards, and 320 passing yards, totaling 546 yards of offense in a 44–22 win over the Washington Commanders. It was a dominant showing that immediately reignited optimism in Detroit.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

While the win came against a Washington team missing quarterback Jayden Daniels, the offensive rhythm was undeniable. The Lions looked confident, creative, and balanced, everything they’d been missing in recent weeks. Campbell’s influence was clear from the opening drive.

Dan Campbell’s net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions head coach own?

see also

Dan Campbell’s net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions head coach own?

Detroit’s expectations remain high. Campbell’s willingness to adapt and take control could be exactly what this team needs to push deeper into January. And if the offense keeps rolling like this, it might be hard to hand the play sheet back.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs Lions in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs Lions in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Dan Campbell’s assistant sends warning as Lions prepare to unleash new weapon for Jared Goff
NFL

Dan Campbell’s assistant sends warning as Lions prepare to unleash new weapon for Jared Goff

Lions identify exactly where they need to step up for upcoming NFL games
NFL

Lions identify exactly where they need to step up for upcoming NFL games

Tom Brady delivers masterclass analysis on why the Rams offense looks unstoppable
NFL

Tom Brady delivers masterclass analysis on why the Rams offense looks unstoppable

Better Collective Logo