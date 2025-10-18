Dan Campbell reveals the order he gave the Lions’ defense amid new NFL warning memo

The Detroit Lions and the NFL are not in good terms right now. After last week’s controversial video where the team accused the league of creating a hit piece against one of their players, now Dan Campbell is ready to play with fire once again after the league sent a memo regarding the famous ‘peanut punches‘.

Many players try to punch the ball when carried by an opposing player to cause fumbles. However, the NFL sent a memo stating that players will be called for a personal foul if they fail to punch the ball and that leads to punching an opponent. The NFL highlighted Lions’ linebacker Jack Campbell explaining their reasoning.

Campbell, in his classic ways, stated, “I want to make that clear. Listen, we can’t worry about all that. When it came out, I showed it to the team and I said ‘Hey, here’s the emphasis, make sure you hit the football.’ It’s as simple as that.” Typical no non-sense approach by the head coach.

It’s the second time the NFL use a Lions player to highlight bad things

Last week, NFL Films posted a video exposing how safety Brian Branch played against the Chiefs, almost mocking him. This was also after the league suspended Branch for causing a post-game altercation. The video was received with huge backlash and the site deleted the post. Now, they use Jack Campbell as an example for their new emphasis on personal fouls.

Dan Campbell is unapologetic and the Lions will continue to do their thing. However, it’s weird how the NFL and the Lions suddenly entered a mediatic war. It remains to be seen if and how this affects the Lions approach to the games.

The Lions face a tough challenge on MNF

Detroit will face Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football and the game should be incredible. It’s supposed to be powerhouse vs. powerhouse in the NFC and a duel between good friends but better rivals: Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield.

Both teams have high expectations for this season, even dreaming with a Super Bowl win. For Goff, it would be the culmination of a good but not yet great career. For Mayfield, it would be the most incredible career resurgence in the last decade. Mayfield was almost out of the league before turning one of the best QBs in the NFL.