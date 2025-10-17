Dan Campbell explains what the Lions will change on offense to help Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have dynamite on their offense. However, this season their running game has been weird. While still good, something’s not clicking. Quarterback Jared Goff looks better when the football is ran effectively and head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear what needs to change.

Having one of the best running back duos is one thing, not using them to the fullest potential is just wrong. Jahmyr Gibbs is balling out, he has 502 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns already on the season. But what is going on with David Montgomery? He’s had less than 10 touches twice this season and Dan Campbell needs to change that. It also helps a lot when Goff can just check it down to their backs.

“We certainly don’t want either one of them getting too much. But I know that it’s a little more tilted towards Jah[myr Gibbs] right now…But as far as balancing them out, I would like to balance them out. I would. I would like to give David some more [touches]. Find a place to get him a few more.” Campbell knows the Lions’ strength come from giving them both the rock.

Montgomery’s stats are too good to ignore

While Jahmyr Gibbs is known as ‘Sonic‘, Montgomery is known as ‘Knuckles‘. The mix between speed and physicality is what makes this duo one of the league’s best. Now, Montgomery’s numbers are elite on their own.

Montgomery has 412 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns so far this season. He has also caught nine of 10 passes thrown his way, solidifying him as a dual-threat back as well.

How has Tampa Bay defended against running backs?

The Bucs have allowed 70+ scrimmage yards to Bijan Robinson, Kenneth Walker III, Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. This would indicate that both Gibbs and Montgomery should have big games.

On the flip side, that’s because all the RBs mentiones above can earn receiving yards. If it’s purely on rushing, the Bucs have the fifth-best defense in the NFL right now. They allow only 88.2 rushing yards per game.