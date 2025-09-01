The recent arrival of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers adds even more firepower to what was already a tightly contested and highly competitive division. Matt LaFleur’s team will kick off the NFL season against Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions, who is well aware of the caliber of opponent they’ll be facing.

One of the most highly anticipated divisional matchups of the week will take place this Sunday at Lambeau Field, as both the Packers and Detroit look to kick off their quest to win the NFC North on the right foot.

Campbell is a battle-tested veteran in the league, and he fully understands what Parsons’ arrival in Green Bay could mean. Still, beyond the obvious impact of having a pass rusher of that caliber on the field, this won’t be an easy game by any means — not with the depth and talent the green and gold roster brings.

“I don’t know how much it’ll change necessarily yet,” the HC said in his press conference. “I mean, we’re not even into third down, so we’ll get more into that in the next couple of days. But certainly, we’ll have our eyes on that.

“We know what kind of player he is. He’s a really good player. But we’ll have a plan.” Next Sunday, September 7, the Packers will host the reigning conference champions at Lambeau Field, in one of the most exciting matchups of the week.

NFC North: A battle-tested division

Following the confirmed arrival of Parsons to the Packers, many have begun to seriously reconsider who the true favorite is to win the NFC North. Dan Campbell addressed the situation, stating that the team is fully aware of how difficult it will be to finish in first place once again.

“We haven’t talked about any of that. Vegas has done what again? OK. Yeah. It’s all good. To each their own,” he said. “We just kind of hit a little intro to their personnel, some of the things we know we’re going to like. There will be a lot more of it tomorrow. Today is just Step 1.

“Look, they’ve got a good roster. They’ve got good coaches over there — competitive every year. This division is tough, as we’ve said. But we wouldn’t want it any other way. This is why you do it. You love this stuff, man. The competition that’s involved in it, Game 1, out at Lambeau [Field], love Lambeau, division game — the whole deal. So, we’re going to be looking forward to it.”

