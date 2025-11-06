Dan Campbell’s assistant sends warning as Lions prepare to unleash new weapon for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. That means that even when going into Week 10, they still have new weapons to bring a surprise factor. In fact, Dan Campbell‘s assistant already wants to exploit a Jared Goff weapon.

Offensive coordinator, John Morton, said he is planning to get wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa more involved in this week’s game against the Washington Commanders. The rookie has plenty of talent and the Lions have actually underused him.

TeSlaa has only three receptions in the NFL and two of them are touchdowns. Not only touchdowns, but very tough catches to make. The talent is really unquestionable.

TeSlaa can make the Lions an even more dangerous team

Out of Arkansas, TeSlaa was selected by the Lions in the third round, with the 70th overall pick to be exact. In 2024, he played 13 games where he had 28 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns.

Isaac Teslaa #18 of the Detroit Lions

While those may not be stellar numbers, it was the eye test that made TeSlaa one of the best prospects in the draft. Also, that’s what made him fall to the third round. Now, it’s time to deliver.

The Lions offense is still explosive

Detroit is 5-3 but has the second-most points scored per game in the 2025 NFL. The Lions have an average of 29.9 points. Imagine now that Dan Campbell and company are ready to untap on TeSlaa. Jared Goff will surely welcome another top-tier weapon.

The fact of the matter is that while the Lions score a lot, the passing offense ranks 12th on the league. To have talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and now Isaac TeSlaa and not exploit them is a crime.