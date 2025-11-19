Dan Orlovsky warns Patriots about favorite defensive strategy

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky issued a warning to the New England Patriots amid a 9-2 season. The Patriots come off a 27-14 win over the New York Jets in Week 11, becoming the first team with nine victories and confirming they are one of the best squads in the entire league.

Drake Maye is having a terrific second year with the Pats, going 230 of 320 for 2,836 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games this season. The quarterback has drawn MVP buzz thanks to his performances and his team’s record.

The defense has been solid, too, limiting dangerous opponents such as the Pittsburgh Steelers to 14 points, the Buffalo Bills to 20 points, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 23 points. As solid as the defense has looked this campaign, Orlovsky believes they might be in trouble against teams that run the ball.

Dan Orlovsky urges Patriots to stop relying on nickel defense

During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Orlovsky shared his concerns about the Patriots playing too much nickel defense. More specifically, he said the Patriots would struggle against heavy-run offenses.

“In 2025, I can’t allow you to play a safe defense and still have success,” Orlovsky said. “They’re in nickel, it feels like, on every single snap. … New England’s using the nickel the third-most in the NFL. In 2025, when it’s the year of tight ends and smash-mouth football and playing under center. As great as the New England story has been, if New England consistently thinks that they’re going to be allowed to line up and play nickel defense, in a win-or-go-home game against some teams in the AFC that can and will play smash-mouth, multiple tight ends, fullback-on-the-field football, it’ll be an early exit if they get into the playoffs.”

The rest of the schedule doesn’t seem to be dangerous to the Patriots in that regard. The only two teams with solid running games are the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, whom they face in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively.