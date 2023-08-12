The Las Vegas Raiders start a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. The unrestricted free agent signed a three-year, $72 million contract after an injury ended his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

Derek Carr left to the Saints, but head coach Josh McDaniels believes Garoppolo could develop an explosive offense alongside names such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.

The Raiders are going to have a very tough time in the AFC West facing the Broncos, Chargers and, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes.

Davante Adams suffers injury with Las Vegas Raiders

During a joint practice between Raiders and 49ers, Davante Adams left the field limping with a right leg injury. It all happened after he was hit while running a route by Charvarius Ward and Oren Burks.

Though there’s still not an official report by the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t seem too worried on Friday. “I don’t think it was crazy serious. It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides.”

However, on Saturday, thousands of Raiders’ fans were surprised because no official injury update was published. Las Vegas play San Francisco on Sunday in Week 1 of the preseason and maybe that will be the time to find out what’s happening with Adams. So far, no word.

The Raiders cannot afford to lose another offensive star as running back Josh Jacobs is still on holdout looking for a new contract. Las Vegas open the season on September 10 against the Broncos.