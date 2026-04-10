NY Jets receive warning on WR Omar Cooper as Commanders host him ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Omar Cooper had a sensational season with Indiana as he won the National Championship. That has made the New York Jets love him ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Washington Commanders might want to add him to their roster as well, hence they are hosting him to a visit.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Omar Cooper will visit the Commanders. It was reported that the Jets are “extremely high” on Cooper. However, he’s also visited the Panthers and Cowboys. He is going around.

Cooper is an NFL-ready talent and a good landing spot could see him become a certified weapon from the get-go. Cooper was the best weapon on an Indiana roster that won the National Championship. Now, he wants to bring a new dynamic to the big leagues.

Advertisement

Cooper’s championship-winning season

Cooper had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was the most reliable weapon for quarterback Fernando Mendoza thanks to his good routes, great hands, and yards after catch skills. He is a tough guy to bring down on the first tackle.

Omar Cooper Jr. is going to be a day 1 contributor for an NFL team pic.twitter.com/YxAJI2lxky — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 10, 2026

The Commanders might look at Cooper as a huge need, with tight end Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel unsigned for 2026 (Ertz might retire after suffering a gruesome knee injury as well). Hence, they need solid weapons to help QB Jayden Daniels deliver the goods.

Advertisement

Cooper could have prominence in Washington

Even with Terry McLaurin on the roster, Cooper could end up being a WR1 at times. McLaurin is on the wrong side of 30 years old, and his availability has come into question after losing plenty of games in 2025 due to injury.

Considering that the other WRs on the Commanders are Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane, Cooper could instantly slot as a top option. After all, you don’t waste a first-round pick to relegate him in the pecking order.