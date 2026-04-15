Cardinals emerge as Ty Simpson’s primary suitor following reports of NY Jets’ draft shift

The New York Jets are reportedly not interested in drafting Ty Simpson, granting the Arizona Cardinals a clear path to select the former Alabama quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the Jets have moved on from Simpson. This shift has created a ripple effect, positioning the quarterback to find another top suitor for his services.

Just a day later, the Cardinals hosted Simpson for a pre-draft visit, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Following Kyler Murray’s departure to the Vikings, the NFC West club is searching for his successor.

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The Cardinals’ need for a quarterback outweighs the Jets’—for now

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the top three selecting teams in the first round all face questions at quarterback. With the Raiders likely targeting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, the Jets and Cardinals are left with difficult decisions.

New York is set to roll with Geno Smith in 2026, but Arizona’s situation is less settled. While they have Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as veteran options, neither is regarded as a long-term solution for the upcoming season.

The Cardinals could use the No. 3 overall pick on a quarterback. However, they could also evaluate the options currently on their roster to see if the 2027 draft class offers a better opportunity to select the franchise quarterback that Murray was meant to be.

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Ty Simpson or Garrett Nussmeier?

With Fernando Mendoza as the potential No. 1 overall pick, other QB-needy teams face a tough choice. As of today, there appear to be only two other solid options for an early-round selection.

Roll Tide let it fly at the NFL Combine 🎯



When will @AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson hear his name called in April? @ty_simpson06 pic.twitter.com/13JxwR3ovY — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2026

For many scouts, Ty Simpson is the second-best quarterback in the 2026 class. Nevertheless, Garrett Nussmeier has also been highly graded; however, an abdominal injury suffered in 2025 has left teams with concerns regarding the former LSU standout’s durability.

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