The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams interested in signing DeAndre Hopkins. The team is working really hard to clear space in their salary cap for his arrival, but the wide receiver may face a really tough condition to join the AFC East team for the 2023 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins’ days as free agent may be over soon. Several teams have talked with him to see if he could join their cause, but only the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have offered him a deal.

There are other teams vying for the 31-year-old receiver. The Bills aim to strengthen Josh Allen’s offense with Hopkins, but they have set a stringent condition for him to join the squad.

Buffalo Bills impose a tough condition on DeAndre Hopkins for his arrival

Everyone is eagerly awaiting DeAndre Hopkins’ decision on his next team. The wideout is exploring the free agency market and is determined to make the most of every available minute.

As said before, only the Patriot and the Titans have made official offers to the wideout. Other clubs like the Chiefs, Browns, and Bills are reportedly interested in him, but it seems like Buffalo has a tough condition for his arrival.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Bills would love to sign DeAndre Hopkins if he’s willing to pursue a Super Bowl LVIII victory. However, the team has made it clear that he would have to accept a lower salary due to their tight cap space.

It seems that teams like the Patriots or Titans are among the few with sufficient funds to offer DeAndre Hopkins the lucrative contract he desires. However, projects like those of the Chiefs and Bills could be more appealing if he aims to compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.