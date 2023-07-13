Several clubs are interested in adding DeAndre Hopkins for the 2023 NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns are one of them. However, Deshaun Watson, the team’s quarterback, may have closed the door on his former teammate’s arrival to the AFC North.

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most attractive players available in the free-agency market. The wide receiver is looking for a suitable landing spot to play the upcoming season after being released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year.

This quest has not been easy for the five-time Pro Bowler. Numerous clubs are interested in signing him, but unfortunately, not all of them can meet the salary demands and expectations the receiver has.

Deshaun Watson praises Browns’ receiver amid DeAndre Hopkins’ rumors

Everybody is waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to announce his next team. The wide receiver is set to join his third NFL squad, after playing for the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals.

It seems like a matter of time to see Hopkins playing for a new team. As of today, only the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans have made official offers to the receiver, but other clubs are also interested in him, and the Browns are one of them.

In previous weeks, Deshaun Watson, the team’s quarterback, said that he would love to team up with DeAndre Hopkins again. However, he has now praised Amari Cooper, his wide receiver, in what could mean that the Browns won’t pursue the former Cardinals player.

“Amari’s going to be good,” Watson told Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “He’s a guy that’s a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight. We’ve been hanging out, we just going to continue to build that chemistry as much as possible.”