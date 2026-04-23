Why don’t the Jaguars have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2026 NFL Draft among the teams without a first-round pick due to a previous trade that sent the selection to the Cleveland Browns.

The missing pick is the result of their aggressive move in the 2025 draft process, when the Jaguars packaged future draft capital as part of the blockbuster trade to move up and select two-way star Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

That deal ultimately sent their 2026 first-round selection to Cleveland, leaving Jacksonville without a Day 1 pick in the current draft cycle. Now, the franchise must navigate the draft differently, relying on value selections starting in Round 2.

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What the Jaguars losing their 2026 first-round pick means?

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which significantly impacts their ability to add elite young talent on a cost-controlled rookie contract.

Travis Hunter during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

According to official draft trade records, the Jaguars packaged multiple assets — including their 2026 first-round pick — in order to move up to No. 2 overall and secure Travis Hunter, a rare two-way star. This means:

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No Day 1 pick in 2026

Limited access to top-tier QB/EDGE/WR prospects

Increased pressure on mid-round scouting hits

More reliance on veteran roster building and trades

Can the Jaguars recover without a first-round pick?

The Jacksonville Jaguars can absolutely recover without a first-round pick in 2026, but it depends on whether their roster-building strategy continues to hit on mid-round value and whether their current core remains healthy and productive.

Even without a first-round selection, they are not entering a rebuilding phase. In fact, the team still holds 11 total draft picks in 2026, which ties them among the league leaders in draft volume.

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That gives the Jaguars significant flexibility despite the absence of a Day 1 selection. The key point here is that the Jaguars are not starved of draft capital: they are missing premium positioning, not quantity.

What draft capital do the Jaguars still have in 2026?

The Jaguars still hold 11 total draft picks, including multiple selections in the third, fifth, and seventh rounds, as well as additional mid- and late-round picks acquired through previous trades:

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 81 (from Lions)

Round 3: No. 88

Round 3: No. 100 (from Lions; Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4: No. 124

Round 5: No. 164

Round 5: No. 166 (from 49ers through Eagles)

Round 6: No. 203 (from Eagles through Texans and Eagles)

Round 7: No. 233 (from Lions)

Round 7: No. 240

Round 7: No. 245 (from Rams through Texans)

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This gives the team meaningful flexibility, especially on Day 2 of the draft, where many NFL starters are routinely found. They can still address key roster needs such as offensive line depth, pass rush and secondary help.

While they lack a premium first-round asset, they are far from empty-handed — and their draft strategy in 2026 will likely focus on maximizing volume and efficiency in the middle rounds rather than chasing a single elite prospect.