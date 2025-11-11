DeMarcus Lawrence gets honest on incredible performance against the Cardinals

Trending topics:
DeMarcus Lawrence, star edge of the Dallas Cowboys
© Harry How/Getty ImagesDeMarcus Lawrence, star edge of the Dallas Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks took care of their divisional rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday, dominating them with a 44-22 win at Lumen Field. The Week 10 game didn’t see much from star quarterback Sam Darnold, who barely threw 12 passes, completing 10 for 178 yards and one touchdown. 

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and George Holani contributed with one touchdown each, but the man who stole the show wasn’t even on the Seahawks’ offense.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who arrived from the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, became just the fourth player to return two fumbles for a touchdown in the same game in NFL history. 

DeMarcus Lawrence reacts after historic performance 

After the game was over, Lawrence shared his thoughts on his performance, noting how unbelievable it was to achieve this feat. 

“You can’t draw that up,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “T-Knight did a great job, running the play exactly how coach (Mike) Macdonald drew it up, and I was the lucky recipient of the two forced fumbles. I’ll take it every day.”

Not even his coach could fathom how impressive his performance was. 

“I couldn’t believe that D-Law got the second one,” Macdonald said. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, it’s him again.’ But the way that he attacked the ball, T-Knight, is just awesome. We hadn’t forced any fumbles yet all this year on defense and we got two today. It’s awareness. Just taking advantage of those opportunities was awesome.”

The Seahawks remain in a two-team race with the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West division. They will face Sean McVay’s team in Week 11, in a game that could affect the rest of the season for each team.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
