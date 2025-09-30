Lamar Jackson to miss time after injury vs Chiefs: Who’s the Ravens backup QB and who’s behind on the depth chart?

Lamar Jackson is set to miss some time due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs. Now, the Baltimore Ravens must turn to a new starting quarterback for Week 5. Who will it be, and how does the depth chart look?

Tough news hit the Ravens today. After suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, reports confirmed that Lamar Jackson will miss between two and three weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun.

This is a significant loss for Baltimore, as the team’s offensive game plan heavily relies on Jackson’s athleticism. While the AFC North club remains solid overall, his absence has a major impact on their chances of competing for the division title.

Lamar Jackson injured: Who is the Ravens’ backup quarterback?

Following his hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson was sidelined in favor of Cooper Rush. While experienced, Rush’s mobility is nowhere near Jackson’s level, which will require adjustments to the Ravens’ offense.

Cooper Rush joined the Ravens this offseason after spending seven seasons with the Cowboys. He has mostly served as a backup but stepped in as Dallas’ starter when Dak Prescott suffered injuries in 2022 and 2024.

The former Central Michigan quarterback has played in 40 games, starting 14 of them. He has completed 339 passes out of 557 attempts for 3,515 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Behind Cooper Rush, who?

As of now, the Ravens have not made any additional roster moves following Lamar Jackson’s injury. On the team’s depth chart, Cooper Rush is the only available quarterback for Week 5.

However, the Ravens are expected to add another quarterback. While there is confidence in Rush, the team needs a backup in case of injury or unexpected issues during his starts.