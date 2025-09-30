Trending topics:
NFL

Lamar Jackson to miss time after injury vs Chiefs: Who’s the Ravens backup QB and who’s behind on the depth chart?

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a major setback, as it has been confirmed that Lamar Jackson will miss time with a hamstring injury. With their star quarterback sidelined, many fans are wondering: Who is the team’s backup, and how does the Ravens’ QB depth chart look?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Lamar Jackson, QB for the Baltimore Ravens
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson, QB for the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is set to miss some time due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Chiefs. Now, the Baltimore Ravens must turn to a new starting quarterback for Week 5. Who will it be, and how does the depth chart look?

Tough news hit the Ravens today. After suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, reports confirmed that Lamar Jackson will miss between two and three weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun.

This is a significant loss for Baltimore, as the team’s offensive game plan heavily relies on Jackson’s athleticism. While the AFC North club remains solid overall, his absence has a major impact on their chances of competing for the division title.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson injured: Who is the Ravens’ backup quarterback?

Following his hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson was sidelined in favor of Cooper Rush. While experienced, Rush’s mobility is nowhere near Jackson’s level, which will require adjustments to the Ravens’ offense.

Ravens HC admits concern after 1-3 start as Lamar Jackson falls to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a blowout

see also

Ravens HC admits concern after 1-3 start as Lamar Jackson falls to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a blowout

Cooper Rush joined the Ravens this offseason after spending seven seasons with the Cowboys. He has mostly served as a backup but stepped in as Dallas’ starter when Dak Prescott suffered injuries in 2022 and 2024.

Advertisement

The former Central Michigan quarterback has played in 40 games, starting 14 of them. He has completed 339 passes out of 557 attempts for 3,515 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Behind Cooper Rush, who?

As of now, the Ravens have not made any additional roster moves following Lamar Jackson’s injury. On the team’s depth chart, Cooper Rush is the only available quarterback for Week 5.

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens HC John Harbaugh drops positive hint after loss to Chiefs

see also

Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens HC John Harbaugh drops positive hint after loss to Chiefs

However, the Ravens are expected to add another quarterback. While there is confidence in Rush, the team needs a backup in case of injury or unexpected issues during his starts.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?
NFL

Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?

Jerry Jones, Cowboys find Dak Prescott's backup in trade with Patriots after Cooper Rush's exit to Ravens
NFL

Jerry Jones, Cowboys find Dak Prescott's backup in trade with Patriots after Cooper Rush's exit to Ravens

Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush makes major admission after joining Jackson’s Ravens ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFL

Former Cowboys QB Cooper Rush makes major admission after joining Jackson’s Ravens ahead of 2025 NFL season

NFL News: Maxx Crosby receives strong message from Pete Carroll after Raiders’ sharp loss to Bears
NFL

NFL News: Maxx Crosby receives strong message from Pete Carroll after Raiders’ sharp loss to Bears

Better Collective Logo