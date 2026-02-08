Aaron Rodgers may not have clear runway to Vikings as unexpected veteran QB eyes NFL return

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly in the market for a veteran quarterback to compete with J.J. McCarthy ahead of the 2026 NFL season. While Aaron Rodgers has been frequently linked to the NFC North franchise, the potential return of another experienced signal-caller could complicate those plans.

Throughout the 2026 offseason, rumors have suggested that Minnesota is considering pursuing Rodgers as a short-term QB1, allowing McCarthy to develop behind him. However, a different veteran quarterback may soon enter the picture and emerge as a legitimate alternative for the Vikings.

Derek Carr retired prior to the 2025 NFL season, but the former Raiders and Saints quarterback has not ruled out an NFL return in 2026 if the right situation presents itself.

Derek Carr retired in 2025

Derek Carr eyes NFL return in 2026: Which teams could be interested?

Earlier during the 2025 season, Carr publicly stated that he would be open to returning to the league. He revealed that the shoulder injury that led to his retirement has fully healed and that he feels physically ready to play again.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo reported that Carr’s comeback could come sooner than many expected. According to their report, the veteran quarterback is targeting a return for the 2026 season, and several teams have already inquired about the possibility of signing him.

Interest in Carr isn’t new. During the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly reached out to gauge his availability after Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury. Now, heading into 2026, multiple teams—including the Vikings—are believed to be searching for an experienced quarterback, either to provide competition or to step in as a potential QB1.

If Carr decides to unretire, interested teams would need to negotiate with the New Orleans Saints, who still hold his rights. While New Orleans appears committed to Tyler Shough, acquiring assets in return for Carr could help the Saints continue rebuilding their roster rather than losing the veteran for nothing.

Are the Vikings a real landing spot for Derek Carr?

As previously noted, Minnesota is actively exploring veteran quarterback options for 2026. Although the organization remains confident in J.J. McCarthy’s long-term potential, his recurring injury issues have pushed the Vikings to consider a reliable contingency plan.

If Minnesota is unable to land Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr could become a realistic option. The veteran quarterback is reportedly interested in joining a team with a competitive roster, and despite ongoing concerns along the offensive line, the opportunity to throw to Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison would make the Vikings an appealing destination.

