Shedeur Sanders seemed like a lock as a first-round pick after his college football career at Colorado. In fact, many reports identified him as a serious candidate to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at the No. 21 spot.

However, surprisingly, the young quarterback kept dropping dramatically on the board. Other names that had been projected behind him, like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel, were selected, but Shedeur did not receive the expected call.

It wasn’t until the fifth round, when the Cleveland Browns selected him, that all the uncertainty ended. Now, a report from Adam Schefter has revealed that another team was interested in Sanders, but the player rejected them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When did Shedeur Sanders get drafted?

Shedeur Sanders was selected with the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft by the Cleveland Browns. However, Adam Schefter has revealed that the Baltimore Ravens were going to choose him earlier, but the quarterback informed them that he did not want to play there.

“The Baltimore Ravens were planning to draft Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 141 pick, league sources told ESPN. But before the Ravens could turn in the card, the former Colorado star let it be known to Baltimore that he didn’t want to be on a roster with Lamar Jackson, where he wouldn’t have a chance to play anytime soon.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

Which team drafted Shedeur Sanders?

In the end, the Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in a surprising decision, as just minutes earlier they had selected another rookie, Dillon Gabriel. Schefter mentions that Shedeur chose not to go to the Ravens, believing he would have a better opportunity in Cleveland. He is currently No. 3 on the depth chart.

Advertisement

“Shedeur Sanders knew that Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP and one of the top players in the league, was not going to be losing his job as Baltimore’s starting quarterback anytime soon. So, the message was conveyed to the Ravens that Sanders did not want to be drafted by Baltimore and preferred to end up in a place where he might have a better chance to play sooner. The Ravens instead drafted offensive lineman Carson Vinson with the 141st pick.”

Advertisement