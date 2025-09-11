Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens started their 2025 season with a painful 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills. John Harbaugh’s team held a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter but let slip a victory that seemed certain.

Additionally, during that blockbuster game, a very controversial incident took social media by storm when NBC’s broadcast caught a Bills fan hitting DeAndre Hopkins in the helmet and doing the same to Jackson while they were celebrating a touchdown.

Although Hopkins ignored the fan, Lamar did respond by shoving him and pushing him back toward his seat. Given the situation, there was a lot of uncertainty over whether the Ravens star would face an NFL suspension or a hefty fine.

Did Lamar Jackson get fined or suspended?

Lamar Jackson will not be suspended nor fined following the incident with a Buffalo Bills fan in Week 1. The information was confirmed in a report by Adam Schefter.

“The NFL will not fine Lamar Jackson for his interaction Sunday night with a Bills fan. ‘The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,’ per NFL official Brian McCarthy.”

What happened to Bills fan that pushed Lamar Jackson?

The Buffalo Bills fan who was pushed by Lamar Jackson has been banned indefinitely from all NFL stadiums. Additionally, Schefter provided more details on how the Ravens will handle the situation internally, and it appears the team will also not fine Jackson for his actions.

“The Ravens say they are handling the matter internally. ‘Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance. We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols, both at home and on the road, to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.’ said a Ravens official.”