Trending topics:
NFL

NFL confirms if Lamar Jackson will be suspended and fined after controversial incident with Bills fan

The NFL has announced whether Lamar Jackson will be suspended following the controversial incident he had with a fan during the game between the Ravens and Bills in Buffalo.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens started their 2025 season with a painful 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills. John Harbaugh’s team held a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter but let slip a victory that seemed certain.

Additionally, during that blockbuster game, a very controversial incident took social media by storm when NBC’s broadcast caught a Bills fan hitting DeAndre Hopkins in the helmet and doing the same to Jackson while they were celebrating a touchdown.

Although Hopkins ignored the fan, Lamar did respond by shoving him and pushing him back toward his seat. Given the situation, there was a lot of uncertainty over whether the Ravens star would face an NFL suspension or a hefty fine.

Advertisement

Did Lamar Jackson get fined or suspended?

Lamar Jackson will not be suspended nor fined following the incident with a Buffalo Bills fan in Week 1. The information was confirmed in a report by Adam Schefter.

“The NFL will not fine Lamar Jackson for his interaction Sunday night with a Bills fan. ‘The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,’ per NFL official Brian McCarthy.”

Advertisement
Lamar Jackson’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

see also

Lamar Jackson’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

What happened to Bills fan that pushed Lamar Jackson?

The Buffalo Bills fan who was pushed by Lamar Jackson has been banned indefinitely from all NFL stadiums. Additionally, Schefter provided more details on how the Ravens will handle the situation internally, and it appears the team will also not fine Jackson for his actions.

“The Ravens say they are handling the matter internally. ‘Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance. We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols, both at home and on the road, to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.’ said a Ravens official.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
NFL News: Josh Allen gets veteran help as Bills sign former Super Bowl champion
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen gets veteran help as Bills sign former Super Bowl champion

The heart of Buffalo: Top 25 icons who defined the Bills’ spirit
NFL

The heart of Buffalo: Top 25 icons who defined the Bills’ spirit

Josh Allen, Bills achieve rare milestone with victory over Lamar Jackson, Ravens
NFL

Josh Allen, Bills achieve rare milestone with victory over Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The key factor from that could bring Kirk Cousins to Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers as Brock Purdy’s replacement
NFL

The key factor from that could bring Kirk Cousins to Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers as Brock Purdy’s replacement

Better Collective Logo