Lamar Jackson still uncertain about having one of his key weapons back for Ravens ahead of MNF vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium in what promises to be a high-flying showdown.

By Matías Persuh

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.
© Rob Carr/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 3 of the NFL promises one of the most captivating Monday Night Football matchups in quite some time. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will travel to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens in a clash that could easily be a Super Bowl preview. Lamar Jackson will be a key factor for John Harbaugh, although the QB still be without all his weapons for this game.

Isaiah Likely has started making his first movements during the Ravens’ training sessions after undergoing foot surgery in August. Despite the enthusiasm from both the player and the coaching staff to see him back on the field soon, it may be best to hold off a bit longer to ensure a full recovery.

In comments to the press, the tight end made it clear that while his goal is to return as soon as possible, he recognizes his teammates are performing well in his absence. He emphasized there’s no need to rush his recovery process.

“You always want to look at the long game,” Likely said, via the team’s website. “In this league, it’s a turtle’s race. Understand that January’s so far away. We just put up 40-plus points back-to-back. The offense is well capable to be themselves whether I’m on or off the field.

Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely #80 of the Baltimore Ravens.

They’re not rushing me back. Me limited isn’t helping anybody. You guys want to see me be me.”

What happened to Isaiah Likely?

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is recovering from a foot injury suffered on July 29. Likely, a key part of the team’s offense, broke his fifth metatarsal bone during a one-on-one drill in training camp. Following surgery, he’s been rehabbing and is expected to return very soon, avoiding injured reserve and potentially playing in the upcoming Monday night game.

Other options for Lamar

With Isaiah Likely sidelined by a foot injury, the Baltimore Ravens’ passing game will lean heavily on star tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews, a top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, is primed to lead the tight end room.

The team also has Charlie Kolar listed on their depth chart, providing additional depth and a viable pass-catching option for Jackson while Likely recovers. The return of Andrews to a full workload and Kolar’s presence are key for the Ravens’ offense as they navigate Likely’s absence.

What’s next for the Ravens?

Looking to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the AFC North, these are the next matchups John Harbaugh’s squad will face:

  • vs Detroit Lions, September 22
  • @ Kansas City Chiefs, September 28
  • vs Houston Texans, October 5
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, October 12
  • Bye Week
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
