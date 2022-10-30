Detroit Lions play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 8 in your country

Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak.

The Lions are drowning with so many losses and after their Bye Week they lost yet another game, this time against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in what was the fourth straight loss for the Lions.

The Dolphins finally snapped a losing streak with a recent win during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10. Before that victory the Dolphins lost to the Bengals, Jets and Vikings.

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 30 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 31

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

The Detroit Lions play at home although that doesn't guarantee that they can win this game, but the good news is that their only win in the 2022 season so far was at home against the Commanders. The Miami Dolphins are considered favorites to win on the road but so far their record playing away from Miami is 1-3. The best pick for this Week 8 NFL Game is: OVER.

BetMGM Detroit Lions +3.5 / +155 Totals 51.5 Miami Dolphins -3.5 / -190

* Odds via BetMGM

