The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and they are a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes had another tremendous run.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, this year the AFC got a little bit more crowded with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. This is what Patrick Mahomes thinks of a possible big rivalry.

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t see Aaron Rodgers as special motivation

Though Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, Patrick Mahomes won’t change his approach having him in the same conference. According to the Chiefs’ quarterback, this is not extra motivation.

“I don’t think it motivates me any more, but the crazy part was when you play those great quarterbacks, you expect to play them at some point in the playoffs, in the Super Bowl, that should be your goal. And so they come to the AFC, it just makes the AFC even better” were the words of Mahomes in an interview with Ben Felderstein.

For Mahomes, the situation won’t surprise him as he faces top quarterbacks every year in the AFC West. “I’ve been lucky enough to play in a division where it’s like playoff football every single week. People wonder why we have so much success. I’m like, when you play playoff football teams (in the regular season) then when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t seem like it’s such a big transition.”

That’s why in the last years, Mahomes believe the AFC has become stronger. “So, if you tell yourself that and you go through the AFC, and you’re winning AFC games week in and week out, when you get to the playoffs and you get to the Super Bowl, you’re like, ‘I’ve been playing this type of football yearlong’.”