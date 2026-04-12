Dolphins and De’Von Achane reportedly not close on contract extension amid team’s rebuild

The Miami Dolphins have seen pretty much all of their stars leave. Both star wideouts left, their starting quarterback left too, and now, they are reportedly not seeing eye to eye with running back De’Von Achane.

According to Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, no deals are close to being made between the Dolphins and De’Von Achane. The same goes with the situations of Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, linebackers of the team, and center Aaron Brewer.

It seems like the Dolphins are entering the rebuild phase where if they see talent, they trade it away. The new regime of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley starts by cleaning house to a whole new level.

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Estimated cost for Achane

James Cook of the Buffalo Bills signed a five-year, $51.6 million with $30 million guaranteed. According to Kelly, Achane is aiming at a similar deal, and that he won’t accept a dollar less than $11 million per year.

Devon Achane last three games:



🏈 Avg 152 rush yds per game

🏈 7 total TDs

🏈 Avg 12.1 yds per carry

🏈 Jumped to +400 to win OROY



Unfortunately, Achane is now set to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury and could see the IR per @AdamSchefter



pic.twitter.com/P1OAdjMwwM — Covers (@Covers) October 10, 2023

Achane was already a key piece of this offense, but with Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa all gone, they need Achane on the roster, and give him the ball all day long.

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The Dolphins never fulfilled expectations in their past era

With Mike McDaniel, the expectations were that he would coach Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, and company to new heights. However, no expectations were reached. They just made the playoffs a couple of times for quick goodbyes.

With Hafley on board, the hope is a new culture brews within the building, and with that, better results. Eventually that is, because now the team is getting rid of the talent they have. The immediate goal is to establish the foundations.