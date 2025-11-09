When was the last time Josh Allen lost to the Dolphins with the Bills?

The Miami Dolphins blew the Buffalo Bills out. It was a one-sided beatdown and worst of all, they supressed Josh Allen for plenty of the game. The quarterback was used to dominating this matchup. Hence, it’s time to look to the last time where he failed to beat his divisional foes.

Josh Allen was dominating Miami easily. To track his last loss, we have to go all the way back to September 25th, 2022. That game was very different than this one though, it was a close affair where Miami won 21-19.

Now, it’s the third time that Allen loses to the Dolphins. His updated record now stands at 13-3. While he is still dominating the rivalry, it’s safe to say that in this game he wasn’t able to be the threat he usually is.

What Allen wants, the Dolphins had

What Josh Allen wants and needs is a certified wide receiver. He doesn’t have one. Khalil Shakir is good but not great, Keon Coleman has plenty of potential but he is very inconsistent. Combined, they had 104 yards and one touchdown. That’s why the Bills tried to trade for Miami’s Jaylen Waddle. He is borderline elite.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins.

And Waddle proved that easily in this game. Waddle had 84 yards and one touchdown on only five catches. Not only that, but his touchdown was an outstanding grab.

The Bills’ AFC East supremacy is in jeopardy

This loss was brutal for Buffalo. The team is 6-3 while the Patriots are 8-2 and hold the tiebreaker over the Bills as well. The Bills have been in cruising control of the AFC East, winning it for five years straight.

Now, they are fighting to even get to the NFL Playoffs, as they are competing for a Wild Card spot. If the Bills can’t find consistency, it will be very tough for them to be a credible contender.