Dolphins reportedly have a plan with Mike McDaniel after poor start to 2025 NFL season

Mike McDaniel has opened the season with three straight losses and heads into Week 4 already facing questions about his job security, according to a report from Adam Schefter. The report indicates the Miami Dolphins are showing patience with McDaniel for now but is expecting better results soon.

“Now if they lose two more games in a row and are still winless and there are helicopters and banners flying…” Schefter told Pat McAfee. “Again, that’s not what they want to do. That’s not what they’re planning to do.”

The latest loss, a 31-21 defeat against the Buffalo Bills, only intensified the criticism around McDaniel. Now the Dolphins’ head coach will need to find a way to win in Week 4 against the Jets, a game many believe should be manageable at home.

Despite the unflattering report, others have voiced support for McDaniel. Dan Orlovsky wrote on X, “I still believe in Mike McDaniel,” echoing sentiments from Jaylen Waddle earlier this month when he pushed back on calls for McDaniel’s resignation: “We don’t listen to all that rat poison… I don’t really be into all of that.”

Is this the worst start of McDaniel’s tenure?

Yes. The opening three weeks of the 2025 NFL season mark his worst start as Dolphins head coach, compared to 2024 when he won the opener, then lost three straight before snapping that skid with a win over the Patriots in Week 4.

Last season, Miami missed the playoffs for the first time under McDaniel since he took over in 2022. But while the criticism is sharp, the season is still young, and the Dolphins have time to turn things around.

On the subject of McDaniel’s job status, John Frascella weighed in: “If you watch the tape, I really don’t think it’s worth it to fire Mike McDaniel… he’s an innovative offensive coach, and this team needs it with Tua, Achane, Tyreek and Waddle… it’s not like he’s ‘ruining’ some great defense, their D only has average personnel.”

