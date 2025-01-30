Dolphins star Tyreek Hill names the top NFL running backs of all time with shocking omissions

Tyreek Hill is one of the most important wide receivers in the NFL in recent years, being a star for the Miami Dolphins, the team where he spent his last two seasons. The former Kansas City Chiefs player published his top 5 best running backs in the history of the league and surprised with a surprising absence.

Hill is a reference in everything related to the offensive character of a star in the league. Throughout his nine seasons as a professional, he has displayed an ability that makes him an authoritative word on the world of the NFL, to the point of choosing his favorite players.

The Dolphins star has shared a team with running backs of the caliber of Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt, Jamaal Charles or Miami’s Raheem Mostert, so he has seen talent in that area of the field throughout his career. Although wide receivers and running backs have different roles, there are several similarities and common traits between the two positions. From this perspective, Hill created his ranking.

The best running backs in history for Tyreek Hill

Offering authentic opinions, Hill compiled his ranking of the top five all-time NFL running backs. In fifth place is former Los Angeles Rams Eric Dickerson, who was a star in the 1980s and holder of the record for most rushing yards in a single season. Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers came in fourth spot.

On the podium, Hill selected Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders in third place, with current Baltimore Ravens player Derrick Henry in second. Finally, Hill selected former MVP Adrian Peterson as the best NFL running back of all time, highlighting the star who shined for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2016 as one of the best offensive players of the modern NFL era.

Hill unveiled this selection of the best running backs of all time in 2023 on his “It Needed to be Said” podcast. Moving on, here is the list of each name highlighted by the Dolphins wide receiver.

1- Adrian Peterson

2- Derrick Henry

3- Barry Sanders

4- Gale Sayers

5- Eric Dickerson

Which great legends did Hill exclude from his ranking as the best running back in history?

Hill’s Top 5 of the best NFL running backs of all time is remarkable for its notable absences. It comes as a surprise that a legend like Emmitt Smith, the all-time leader in ground yards and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, is not on the list. Three-time MVP and Hall of Famer Jim Brown, widely considered one of the greatest running backs of all time, is also not on the ranking.

Hill, a Super Bowl LIV champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, has a strong preference for players who were contemporaries of his own. While his ranking may be controversial, the 30-year-old wide receiver has an authentic opinion on the subject.

