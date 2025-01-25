NFL News: Tyreek Hill breaks silence again after shocking declaration to leave Dolphins

A loss to the New York Jets in the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season knocked the Miami Dolphins out of the playoffs and dampened expectations for a long season. Hours after the game, Tyreek Hill‘s statement came as a shock.

“I open the door. I’m leaving. It was great to play here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for my career. I’m too competitive to be out there,” Hill said after the loss to the Jets. The news was shocking, and the furor eventually subsided.

The Dolphins are making an effort to keep Hill on the team. One gesture was the departure of wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who left coach Mike McDaniel’s staff after the 2024 NFL season. Hill, mindful of his position, broke his silence to talk about his emotional post-game reaction against the Jets.

Hill’s message after his controversial statements

“What y’all heard at the end of the season is frustration. I’ve been winning my whole life. Y’all don’t understand, I bust my ass every day. So I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some sort of opinion. Y’all just want me to say ‘Oh well, get ’em next year.’ I don’t wanna that,” Hill said in a broadcast via Twitch, breaking the silence on his controversial phrase.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after his team’s 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hill’s requirements to remain with the Dolphins

Hill said he needed to “push” the Dolphins to make things right and called for reinforcements for the team heading into the 2025 NFL season. According to the Miami receiver’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Hill is “committed” to the franchise. McDaniel’s star wideout finished the 2024 season with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns, his first campaign under 1,000 yards since 2019.

Dolphins’ reaction to Hill’s controversial comments

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the 30-year-old wide receiver to discuss his future following his comments. “We had productive conversations. Hill was very emotional. We just came to a point and from our conversations, again we’ll keep it private,” said from the Dolphins organization about Hill’s subject.