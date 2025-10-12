Doug Pederson issues warning about Andy Reid amid Chiefs’ early struggles

Though he is no longer a head coach, Doug Pederson is intimately familiar with the job and has deep knowledge of Andy Reid and his ability to rally the Kansas City Chiefs, who are currently struggling. For Pederson, the slow start is nothing more than that—a beginning.

“He’s [Andy Reid] the best in these moments [of doubt]. You hear [the narrative] the Chiefs are done, their run is over, Pat Mahomes is not the same, Kelce’s not the same, coach Reid’s not the same, I just have to chuckle,” Pederson said on Pardon My Take.

Pederson cautioned that this is a trend for the Chiefs, and it is highly likely that Reid knows how to navigate the situation, especially since the season is only reaching Week 6 and there is still plenty of regular-season football to be played.

“If you look back at the history, Andy’s teams always kind of start slow but finish extremely fast & very powerful,” Pederson stated. “By no means are they there yet, we’re only 5 weeks in. I just sit back & think I just wish they knew who Andy Reid is as a coach & I think they’d have a better picture.”

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 17: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after the game at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Pederson Wasn’t the Only One to Discuss Reid

The topic of Andy Reid also came up on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on October 10th, featuring veteran college football coach Nick Saban. As a highly knowledgeable observer of the NFL, Saban discussed how coaches like Reid and Nick Sirianni are dealing with the challenge of maintaining their teams’ success.

Just as Pederson noted, the Chiefs still have a chance to turn things around. While time is always limited in an NFL season, the remaining schedule for Kansas City doesn’t look overwhelming, though the games against the Lions and Bills are likely to be the toughest obstacles as the team tries to recover its winning record.