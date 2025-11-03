Drake London sends strong message after Falcons’ 1-point loss to Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons dropped another game to an AFC East team on Sunday. The New England Patriots escaped with a 24-23 win at Gillette Stadium to improve to 7-2, while the Falcons are two games below the .500 mark (3-5), and in a complex position moving forward.

Michael Penix Jr. went 22 of 37 for 221 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to beat one of the top teams in the AFC. Drake Maye responded with 19 completions on 29 attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Drake London posted an impressive game, catching nine passes on 14 targets for 118 yards and three touchdowns, which marked the second multi-touchdown outing of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake London disappointed after Falcons loss to Patriots

Despite playing a game for the ages, London wasn’t happy with the result. The veteran wide receiver described the loss in one word: “terrible.”

Head coach Raheem Morrisof the Falcons

Advertisement

“Terrible. I do not feel good,” London said after the game. “We just lost the game. It’s a loss, so it’s going to hurt regardless,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I had one catch or no catches or anything. It’s a loss, so I don’t care about any personal stats or any bulls*** like that.”

Advertisement

The Falcons have been one of the most inconsistent teams this season. One week, they can shut down Josh Allen, and the next, they struggle to play defense. They still have work to do, but at this point in the season, the situation doesn’t seem to be favorable.