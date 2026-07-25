Patriots owner Robert Kraft plans to make Christian Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid CB

Robert Kraft wants to make sure the New England Patriots keep their best talent, hence he is willing to open the checkbook for Christian Gonzalez.

Going to the Super Bowl is a great indication that a team is trending in the right direction. For New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, it’s imperative to keep the best talent on the roster, even if that means paying high prices for the likes of cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Kraft said the Patriots offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid CB in the NFL and the highest-paid player in Pats’ history. That is a huge statement that gives Gonzalez a huge boost for the future.

Kyed also reported that Gonzalez is participating in full-team drills at training camp. While the estimated amount of the contract has not been revealed yet, if Gonzo is poised to become the highest-paid CB in the NFL, the number to beat is $31 million per year.

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Gonzalez has still ways to go to reach his prime

Gonzalez is just 24 years old, he will reach his prime in about three years. Hence, he is still trending upwards. Despite suffering an ACL tear during his rookie season, Gonzalez has played 30 out of 34 possible games in the last two seasons.

Robert Kraft on Christian Gonzalez: Patriots love him, made him offer as highest-paid CB, richest contract in franchise history, and hope he is with us for a long time. pic.twitter.com/bxRsdDkHvQ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2026

He’s been elite so far, being an All-Pro Second Team in 2024 and a Pro Bowler in 2025. Gonzalez has 145 tackles, 24 passes defended, three interceptions, and has allowed a career 56.9% completion to quarterbacks targeting him.

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Gonzalez is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL

Alongside Broncos’ Pat Surtain II and Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Gonzalez is, by many, a top three cornerback in the NFL. Gonzalez belongs to an elite tier of players and will be compensated as one.