Drake Maye gives classy response after hearing MVP chants during Patriots-Bucs game

Drake Maye may not have had a perfect game on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his performance was once again enough to propel the New England Patriots to an 8-2 record this season. However, when asked about the MVP chants he heard, he insisted they were not for him.

Maye refused to put himself on a pedestal and accept the crowd’s recognition, claiming the chants were intended for the Buccaneers‘ Baker Mayfield. “They may be for Baker. Baker played his b— off. Big fan of Baker’s game, and they’re a good football team,” said the Patriots quarterback, who has racked up 2,555 yards this season.

Beyond his humble denial of MVP consideration, Maye’s statistics have been genuinely impressive, closely mirroring Mac Jones’ rookie season with the Patriots. At his current pace, Maye could surpass Jones’s 2021 marks of 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Maye unconcerned with Bills matchup

Tracy Wolfson asked Maye if he was concerned at all about the Patriots’ upcoming Week 15 game against the Bills. The young quarterback quickly dismissed the thought, saying, “We’re not worried about Buffalo, we’re worried about Thursday night [vs Jets].”

It is worth noting that the Patriots will enter their Week 11 TNF game riding a seemingly unbreakable seven-week winning streak. Moreover, Maye’s comment about the Bills might ring true, as New England already defeated Buffalo on the road back in Week 5.

The game against the Buccaneers was a landmark performance for Maye. “Players in NFL HISTORY to have 2500+ passing yards, 70.0+ completion %, 250+ rushing yards & 5 or fewer interceptions through 10 games of a season: Drake Maye (2025),” wrote Greg Harvey on X.