Drake Maye suffers extension of Tom Brady’s negative Super Bowl streak with Patriots

Drake Maye is playing in his first Super Bowl for the New England Patriots, precisely the first since the legacy left by Tom Brady. Unfortunately, the young QB could not break a streak that TB12 also did not accomplish in his time.

What is this whole story about? Brady never managed to score a touchdown in the first quarter of all the Super Bowls he played as a professional. Maye, against the Seahawks, also could not achieve it.

Throughout his career, Brady played a total of 10 Super Bowls: 9 with the New England Patriots and the last one, before his retirement, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considered by many as the GOAT, he managed to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy on 7 occasions.

Maye, for his part, is considered by many as Brady’s successor in this Foxborough dynasty. In his second season as a professional player, the former North Carolina quarterback managed to lead his team to the season’s championship game.

A stigma for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have been haunted by a bizarre scoring drought that has persisted throughout their historic dynasty. Incredibly, the franchise has not recorded a single first-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl since Drew Bledsoe found Ben Coates for a 14–10 lead against Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXI.

This opening-period “curse” followed Tom Brady through all nine of his appearances with the team, forcing New England into a recurring pattern of late-game heroics to secure their titles.