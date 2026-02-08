Trending topics:
NFL

Drake Maye suffers extension of Tom Brady’s negative Super Bowl streak with Patriots

Drake Maye and Tom Brady share a negative stat in the Super Bowl while representing the New England Patriots.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye is playing in his first Super Bowl for the New England Patriots, precisely the first since the legacy left by Tom Brady. Unfortunately, the young QB could not break a streak that TB12 also did not accomplish in his time.

What is this whole story about? Brady never managed to score a touchdown in the first quarter of all the Super Bowls he played as a professional. Maye, against the Seahawks, also could not achieve it.

Throughout his career, Brady played a total of 10 Super Bowls: 9 with the New England Patriots and the last one, before his retirement, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Considered by many as the GOAT, he managed to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy on 7 occasions.

Advertisement

Maye, for his part, is considered by many as Brady’s successor in this Foxborough dynasty. In his second season as a professional player, the former North Carolina quarterback managed to lead his team to the season’s championship game.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady.

Advertisement

A stigma for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have been haunted by a bizarre scoring drought that has persisted throughout their historic dynasty. Incredibly, the franchise has not recorded a single first-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl since Drew Bledsoe found Ben Coates for a 14–10 lead against Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXI.

Why do the Seahawks and Patriots have a ‘USA 250’ patch on their Super Bowl LX jerseys?

see also

Why do the Seahawks and Patriots have a ‘USA 250’ patch on their Super Bowl LX jerseys?

This opening-period “curse” followed Tom Brady through all nine of his appearances with the team, forcing New England into a recurring pattern of late-game heroics to secure their titles.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Has a kicker ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?
NFL

Has a kicker ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?

Former Super Bowl champion with Patriots issues 7 word message about New England’s performance
NFL

Former Super Bowl champion with Patriots issues 7 word message about New England’s performance

What happened to Kenneth Walker? Seahawks RB depth chart in 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Patriots
NFL

What happened to Kenneth Walker? Seahawks RB depth chart in 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

Does Drake Maye earn a money bonus if he wins Super Bowl LX with the Patriots?
NFL

Does Drake Maye earn a money bonus if he wins Super Bowl LX with the Patriots?

Better Collective Logo