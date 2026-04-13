Drake Maye warns Patriots fans that coming back to a Super Bowl is no easy task

The New England Patriots were on the losing side of the Super Bowl last February, and of course, they want to go back. However, Drake Maye might not be so confident that it will be so easy.

Drake Maye was at The Masters last weekend and said, “Everybody says, ‘You’ll be back.’ It’s not that easy. So, we’ve got to get back to work, and I’m looking forward to trying to prove to myself that I can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it.”

While Maye obviously wants to go back to the Super Bowl, his feet are grounded, as he knows it’s quite a difficult thing to achieve. He did it in his second year, but every year is different and the NFL constantly presents new challenges.

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Maye doesn’t have a WR1

Last year, the Pats had Stefon Diggs, who surpassed 1,000 yards and was not only the best, but also the most experienced receiver on the roster. However, he is not there anymore and the Patriots have failed to bring another star to the roster.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME DRAKE MAYE AND STEFON DIGGS?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/givCac2BrS — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 28, 2025

As of now, their best receiver is Romeo Doubs, who was signed this offseason. However, he is nowhere near at the level that Diggs is. Hence, it remains to be seen if the team will use its draft capital, or trade for a top-tier addition.

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The other challenges in front of the Patriots

This year, their calendar will be way, way tougher. Last season, the Pats had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL according to strength of opponents. However, by going to the Super Bowl, that will change drastically.

Also, their playoff run was marked by conveniences. During the Wild Card round, they faced a Chargers team with a depleted offensive line. In the Divisional round, Texans’ quarterback CJ Stroud gave away four interceptions, and in the AFC Championship game, they faced a Broncos team without Bo Nix, who got injured a game prior.