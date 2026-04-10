Patriots host QB Jalon Daniels for pre-draft visit: What it means for Drake Maye

The NFL Draft represents the best opportunity for teams to solidify their rosters. While the New England Patriots have a franchise cornerstone in Drake Maye, the team appears interested in a developmental dual-threat prospect like Jalon Daniels.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Patriots hosted Daniels for a pre-draft visit. The former Kansas Jayhawks standout is regarded as a high-upside developmental talent, though he is projected as a mid-to-late round selection rather than a first-round pick.

According to recent comments from head coach Mike Vrabel, improving the running game is a top priority this offseason. The addition of a mobile quarterback like Daniels would provide depth at a vital position and offer a “safety net” to avoid placing excessive pressure on Maye should injuries arise.

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Drake Maye is the undisputed QB1, but 2026 brings new challenges

Drake Maye is coming off a spectacular breakout season in 2025. Under the guidance of Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the former first-round pick finished as the NFL MVP runner-up, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, the postseason proved to be a learning experience for the young star.

While Maye led the Patriots to Super Bowl LX, his performance in the championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks—where he was sacked six times and struggled with a minor shoulder injury—left some wondering how much more room he has to grow.

Great things are expected for Maye in 2026. Following the release of Stefon Diggs in March, the club is reportedly aggressively pursuing Eagles star A.J. Brown. Such an addition would provide Maye with an elite veteran target to replace Diggs’ production and help the offense take the final step toward a championship.

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Will the Patriots draft Jalon Daniels?

Scouts have given Jalon Daniels a 5.66 prospect grade, labeling him a “developmental backup” with the potential to eventually become a starter. New England clearly sees something unique in his tape, likely valuing his mobility and the fact that he was healthy for his final two collegiate seasons.

Jalon Daniels on the run for @KU_Football 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWPqTDO8dC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 23, 2025

With Tommy DeVito currently serving as the primary backup, Daniels could be a valuable late-draft addition. Scouts have noted his athleticism is among the best in the 2026 class, and for a Patriots team looking to add a different dimension to their playbook, Daniels represents a low-risk, high-reward investment.

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