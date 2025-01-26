NFL News: Mike Vrabel breaks silence about Josh McDaniels' arrival in New England

Once again, the New England Patriots‘ NFL season left a sour taste, not only because of the results but also due to the level of play shown week after week. With the main goal of fixing things immediately, Robert Kraft took action and hired Mike Vrabel as the new HC. The former Titans coach secured the presence of Josh McDaniels as the new offensive coordinator, and he remains optimistic about what they can accomplish together.

In a recent interview with Steve Burton of WBZ-TV, Vrabel spoke about McDaniels‘ arrival, who returns to New England for his third stint. One of the things he highlighted about the former Raiders coach is the level of preparation he brings to the Patriots this time around.

“When you talk about Josh [McDaniels], I think schematically and the way he teaches the quarterback. The versatility of the offense and the base foundation of the offense. His growth in that offense, trying to put conflict on the defense and the way he structures a gameplan, having gone against him and seen the system here as a player,” Vrabel started.

“It has evolved and there is a lot more to it than that. I know from our conversations that he’s worked hard and studied, visited and met with people, and we’re going to continue to add things that we feel helps our players and give us an advantage to score touchdowns and take care of the football,” the HC also added.

Head coaches Mike Vrabel (L) of the Tennessee Titans and Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders interact before the game at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

McDaniels has a promising history in New England, having spent 13 years with the Foxborough franchise and winning no less than three Super Bowl rings as offensive coordinator. Everyone is hoping this story repeats itself once again.

Vrabel makes something clear about Drake Maye

A major topic of debate throughout last season for the Patriots was undoubtedly the quarterback position. During his time as HC, Jerod Mayo repeatedly bet on the experience of Jacoby Brissett, although at certain moments he had to turn to rookie Drake Maye.

Regarding this situation, and also in statements to Steve Burton, new HC Vrabel made it clear what he feels about the former North Carolina player and his desire for Maye to be the starting QB for his team.

“He’s exciting, talented, ready to learn and ready to continue to develop. He’s athletic and mobile, has the ability to make throws to all part of the field with arm talent,” Vrabel said. “But every year is a new process. There will be some new terminology, and some carryover from what he’s had. I know that he’s ready to learn and is excited. We welcome that and want him to lead our football team.“

