Eagles add experience to their roster to help Jalen Hurts ahead of the NFL trade deadline

The bye week for the Philadelphia Eagles came with some news, as Jalen Hurts’ team added a new face ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t taking their foot off the gas, continuing to strengthen their roster for the remainder of the season.

Nick Sirianni’s squad hit the jackpot by landing Jaelan Phillips, who last played for the Miami Dolphins and was one of the most sought-after defensive players in the league.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported on his X account (formerly Twitter) about this intriguing move made by the current NFC East leader.

“Sources: Miami is trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. This is the third trade the Eagles have made in the past week. They now have added Phillips, CB Jaire Alexander and CB Michael Carter,” the insider said via @AdamSchefter.

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins.

A premium addition to the Eagles’ defense

The Philadelphia Eagles have significantly upgraded their defensive edge with the acquisition of pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips via trade. Phillips, who tallied 23.0 sacks in his first 46 career games (prior to 2025), is a proven game-wrecker.

His arrival directly addresses the team’s need for a consistent outside presence, as the Eagles currently rank 24th in the NFL in sack percentage. Reunited with Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, Phillips is poised for an immediate impact, providing the high-end pressure needed for a deep playoff run.

Hurts aims to lead the Eagles back to the SB

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, are entering a crucial stretch as they look to solidify their standing and make another run at the Super Bowl. The upcoming slate is a true test of their championship pedigree.

It begins with a challenging Monday Night Football road trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. The Birds then return home to Lincoln Financial Field for a high-stakes Sunday Night showdown against the Detroit Lions.

The three-game run culminates in a colossal NFC East clash, an always-physical road battle against the rival Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. These matchups against top-tier competition will define the Eagles’ trajectory as the postseason rapidly approaches.