NFL News: Nick Foles sends bold message aimed at Tom Brady after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles didn’t miss the chance to take a jab at Tom Brady after watching his former team win Super Bowl LIX.

By Richard Tovar

Former quarterback Nick Foles hugs the Philadelphia Eagles mascot prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Nick Foles couldn’t be happier watching the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The victory brought back memories of his own championship run in 2017, when he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over Tom Brady. Reflecting on that moment, the former Eagles quarterback sent a pointed message to the now-FOX analyst.

Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, Foles took to X to post, “It’s really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles’ two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm.” His comment was a clear reference to Super Bowl LII, when Philadelphia defeated Brady’s Patriots in 2017.

That night, Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a wire-to-wire victory. Philadelphia built an early lead, and despite a strong push from the Patriots and Tom Brady in the third quarter, they never relinquished control, sealing a 41-33 win.

Foles pointed out that Brady was present for both of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victories—first as the opposing quarterback in 2017 and now as an analyst for FOX. This time, Brady was seen on the broadcast wearing a luxury watch reportedly valued at nearly a million dollars. Meanwhile, Foles is currently not working in the NFL or in any league-related role.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Owner Jeffrey Lurie, head coach Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts #1 and teammates of the Philadelphia Eagles are seen during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts was as lethal as Foles in the Super Bowl

During the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title run, Foles threw for three touchdowns and one interception. Hurts put up a nearly identical performance in Super Bowl LIX, finishing with two touchdown passes. While Foles racked up 373 passing yards compared to Hurts’ 221, the current Eagles quarterback was far more efficient, completing 77.27% of his passes (17/22) versus Foles’ 65.11% (28/43) in 2017.

Similar defensive dominance in both Super Bowl wins

One overlooked factor in both of the Eagles’ championship seasons was their dominant defense. In 2017, Philadelphia had the fourth-ranked defense, allowing 18.4 points per game. This season, they were even better, ranking second in the league while surrendering just 17.8 points per game.

