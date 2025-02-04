Trending topics:
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni advises Jameis Winston on his next NFL destination ahead of Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offers advice to Jameis Winston on his next move in free agency.

By Santiago Tovar

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The NFL hosted its annual Super Bowl Media Day on Monday, bringing together players and coaches from both teams set to compete in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts fielded questions from the press. Among those participating was Jameis Winston, who took on a unique role as a guest interviewer, posing questions to players and coaches—including Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

With the biggest game of the season just days away, players reflected on the past year while also discussing their futures. Kelce, for instance, addressed his plans beyond the Super Bowl and his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, lighter moments emerged, including a humorous exchange in which Hurts was asked about the secret behind his good looks.

One of the more intriguing interactions came when Winston turned the tables on Sirianni, asking for advice on where he should play next season as he enters free agency. Without hesitation, the Eagles‘ head coach responded with high praise for the veteran quarterback.

“I don’t know where you should go, but what I do know is that you’re a hell of a player,” Sirianni said. “Somebody and I were talking about you the other day—about your charisma—you seem like a really good leader. Are you around Joe Kasper? Because he spoke very highly of you… your place to be speaks for itself.”

Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.

Barkley responds to Winston’s question

Eager to determine his next destination in free agency, Winston sought advice from Saquon Barkley. Without hesitation, the Eagles legend shared his thoughts on where he’d like to see the former Browns quarterback land as he searches for a new team ahead of the upcoming season.

“You should play for the Eagles,” Barkley responded. With Philadelphia in need of a reliable backup for Hurts, Winston could be a valuable addition next season. He’s not just a skilled quarterback but also a strong motivator, bringing leadership and charisma that could make an impact in any locker room.

Sirianni’s thoughts ahead of the Super Bowl

As the Eagles prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl, Sirianni opened up about the team’s journey and championship aspirations. With the squad laser-focused on capturing the Lombardi Trophy, Sirianni shared his perspective on what brought them to this moment.

“We’ve been trying to come together as a football team. Every obstacle, every challenge—we started 2-2 this season, but we took it one game at a time, kept improving each week, and now here we are,” Sirianni said.

The head coach also reflected on how this year’s Eagles differ from the team that competed for the NFL title two years ago.“Every team is different every year. We have a lot of great guys, and what stands out about this group is the commitment—to each other and to playing as one,” Sirianni emphasized.

Santiago Tovar

