NFL News: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes something clear after controversial words to Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles showed a great level to defeat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Conference Final, with an outstanding performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who left a strange feeling in the air minutes later than the resounding NFL playoff triumph as he made a controversial statement to head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles quarterback had said the game plan against the Commanders was to “get out of my straitjacket a little bit,” referring to the fact that he played more freely in Philadelphia’s win over Washington. Hurts ran for three touchdowns and threw for one, but his words drew attention because it sounded like a criticism of Sirianni.

However, days later, Hurts was reflective about that peculiar statement and explained what his intent was in reacting about Sirianni‘s game plan. The Eagles star will be playing in his second Super Bowl and wants to put controversy aside before a stellar game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hurts’ response to his controversial remarks after the win over the Commanders

“I was just joking around after the game,” Hurts cleared according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles quarterback took the drama out of his line after the win over the Commanders. Sirianni, meanwhile, said Hurts was just having fun.

Head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023.

Advertisement

The achievement Hurts wants to reach

Jalen Hurts will try to become 4th starting QB to win a Super Bowl after losing in his debut. In 2023, the Eagles came within four points of beating the Chiefs in the NFL final, losing 35-38. The February 9 game will be a rematch for the Eagles, and especially for their quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts' net worth: How rich is the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback?

Peyton Manning sends bold admission on Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl

Legend Peyton Manning, winner of two Super Bowls, sent a strong opinion on the form of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the NFL final against Kansas City Chiefs. “I think he’ll be way more comfortable. I remember talking to him a couple years ago about any advice, what’s the routine and he didn’t call me for that this year because he knows it,” he said.