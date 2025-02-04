Trending topics:
NFL

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley opens up and reveals what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him

One of the Philadelphia Eagles' most dangerous weapons didn’t hesitate to share what playing in the Super Bowl truly means to him. For Saquon Barkley, it’s the realization of a childhood dream.

By Richard Tovar

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Saquon Barkley is finally set to play in the Super Bowl, this time as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles—a team he joined in 2024 after spending years in New York, where he had only one postseason appearance. But for Barkley, reaching the big game is more than just a career milestone—it’s a lifelong dream.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Barkley expressed just how much playing in Super Bowl LIX means to him. “It’ll be amazing, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid,” he said. During his time with the Giants, he had just one playoff appearance in 2022.

However, for Barkley, it’s not just about being on the Super Bowl stage—it’s about winning it all. “To actually be here and finally have it come to light will be amazing. But the dream wasn’t just to get here,” he stated. In his first season with the Eagles, he played a crucial role in their running game, helping them reach this moment.

