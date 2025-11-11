Elgton Jenkins reportedly suffers injury that could sideline him from Jordan Love, Packers for a while

Elgton Jenkins is the starting center who shares a seamless understanding with quarterback Jordan Love, but things could get more complicated for both players than initially expected. According to a report by Rob Demovsky, Jenkins may have suffered a fracture and not just a simple ankle injury, as the Green Bay Packers first reported.

“According to sources, X-rays showed Jenkins has a fracture. The Packers announced it as an ankle injury, but it’s possible it could be lower leg,” Demovsky reported on X. He also clarified that the scenario might not be the worst for Love and the Packers: “A fracture might actually be better than torn ligaments for Jenkins to possibly return this season.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…