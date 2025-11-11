Elgton Jenkins reportedly suffers injury that could sideline him from Jordan Love, Packers for a while

Trending topics:
Elgton Jenkins had to be carted off the field during the loss against the Eagles, and the worst news is that a new report has surfaced indicating he could be separated from Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers teammates for a considerable time.

By Richard Tovar

Jordan Love walks off the field after a loss to the Panthers on November 02, 2025 in Green Bay.
Elgton Jenkins is the starting center who shares a seamless understanding with quarterback Jordan Love, but things could get more complicated for both players than initially expected. According to a report by Rob Demovsky, Jenkins may have suffered a fracture and not just a simple ankle injury, as the Green Bay Packers first reported.

“According to sources, X-rays showed Jenkins has a fracture. The Packers announced it as an ankle injury, but it’s possible it could be lower leg,Demovsky reported on X. He also clarified that the scenario might not be the worst for Love and the Packers: “A fracture might actually be better than torn ligaments for Jenkins to possibly return this season.”

Tweet placeholder
Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
